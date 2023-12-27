Nolly cast revealed for new ITV drama

Here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of new ITV drama Nolly.
Helena Bonham Carter, celebrated for her Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA-winning performances, takes on the role of Noele (or ‘Nolly’ to those close to her), a figure renowned in her own era.
Portraying the vibrant, red-haired widow Meg Richardson in the enduring soap opera ‘Crossroads’, she became one of Britain’s most recognisable faces. However, in 1981, amid the show’s soaring popularity and at the pinnacle of Nolly’s celebrity, she was abruptly dismissed without any formal notice or justification.
Confronted with the dismissive phrase “all good things must come to an end”, Noele Gordon found herself unceremoniously ousted from the series that had been her world for more than 18 years.
Nolly 2023 cast
- Helena Bonham Carter plays Noele “Nolly” Gordon
- Augustus Prew plays Tony Adams
- Mark Gatiss plays Larry Grayson
- Richard Lintern plays Ronnie Allen
- Antonia Bernath plays Jane Rossington
- Clare Foster plays Sue Lloyd
- Chloe Harris plays Susan Hanson
- Lloyd Griffith plays Paul Henry
- Con O’Neill plays Jack Barton
- Tim Wallers plays Charles Denton
- Bethany Antonia plays Poppy Ngomo
Watch Nolly on TV and online
Nolly broadcasts on TV over three consecutive nights: Wednesday, 27 December to Friday, 30 December inclusive at 9PM on ITV.
Meanwhile the full series is currently available now on ITVX here.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why?”
Meanwhile, alongside the drama, ITV will also air documentary The Real Nolly on Friday, 30 December at 10:20PM.
With exclusive access to her personal papers, never-before-seen pictures and interviews with those who knew her best, the one-off explores the life of Noele Gordon.