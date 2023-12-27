Nolly cast revealed for new ITV drama

Here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of new ITV drama Nolly.

Helena Bonham Carter, celebrated for her Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA-winning performances, takes on the role of Noele (or ‘Nolly’ to those close to her), a figure renowned in her own era.

Portraying the vibrant, red-haired widow Meg Richardson in the enduring soap opera ‘Crossroads’, she became one of Britain’s most recognisable faces. However, in 1981, amid the show’s soaring popularity and at the pinnacle of Nolly’s celebrity, she was abruptly dismissed without any formal notice or justification.

Confronted with the dismissive phrase “all good things must come to an end”, Noele Gordon found herself unceremoniously ousted from the series that had been her world for more than 18 years.

Nolly 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Nolly:

Helena Bonham Carter plays Noele “Nolly” Gordon

Augustus Prew plays Tony Adams

Mark Gatiss plays Larry Grayson

Richard Lintern plays Ronnie Allen

Antonia Bernath plays Jane Rossington

Clare Foster plays Sue Lloyd

Chloe Harris plays Susan Hanson

Lloyd Griffith plays Paul Henry

Con O’Neill plays Jack Barton

Tim Wallers plays Charles Denton

Bethany Antonia plays Poppy Ngomo

NOLLY

HELENA BONHAM CARTER as Nolly and MARK GATISS as Larry Grayson

Watch Nolly on TV and online

Nolly broadcasts on TV over three consecutive nights: Wednesday, 27 December to Friday, 30 December inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

Meanwhile the full series is currently available now on ITVX here.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why?”

Meanwhile, alongside the drama, ITV will also air documentary The Real Nolly on Friday, 30 December at 10:20PM.

With exclusive access to her personal papers, never-before-seen pictures and interviews with those who knew her best, the one-off explores the life of Noele Gordon.

