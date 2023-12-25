Doctor Who Goblin Song released to stream and download

The Goblin Song from Doctor Who’s Christmas special has been released.

The show returns to screens on Christmas Day, bringing with it a unique musical surprise.

Original song titled The Goblin Song featured in the episode has been released to stream and download online here.

The catchy tune is the brainchild of composer Murray Gold and writer Russell T Davies, crafted especially for the Fifteenth Doctor’s festive debut.

The song plays a significant role in the Christmas episode titled The Church on Ruby Road, where it accompanies the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on his maiden voyage through time and space in the TARDIS.

The episode promises to be a memorable one as it introduces the Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson.

This adventure also includes encounters with goblins, a mystery involving stolen babies, and revelations about Ruby’s origin. The cast also includes appearances by Davina McCall as herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry, and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

All proceeds from The Goblin Song will be donated to BBC Children in Need. Murray Gold said: “I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either, but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need, so let’s not give up on them.”

Russell T Davies teased of the release: “We’re releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you’ll have to watch on Christmas Day!”

The Church on Ruby Road is scheduled to air on Christmas Day 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Ireland, on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and will also be available on Disney+ for the rest of the world.