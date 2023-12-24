The winners of Britain Get Singing 2023 have been revealed in the latest festive show.

For the second year, viewers were treated to a musical competition featuring some of the UK’s most beloved television personalities.

Roman Kemp hosted the show, introducing five groups comprised of stars from popular TV shows. The participating shows were Good Morning Britain, Love Island, Coronation Street, The Masked Singer and EastEnders.

Winning 2023 special were Coronation Street, made up of Claire Sweeney, Vinta Morgan, Lisa George, Cherylee Houston and Mollie Gallagher. They had performed Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.

Britain Get Singing on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Claire Sweeney, Mollie Gallagher, Vinta Morgan, Cherylee Houston and Lisa George

Cherylee Houston said: “We’ve had such a lovely time and bond,” before laughing: “And me personally, I’ve learned that I can possibly sing?”

The other competing shows and stars were:

Good Morning Britain: Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan. They performed Stay Another Day by East 17.

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Molly Marsh, Jacques O’Neill and Marcel Somerville. They performed the all time classic Love Is All Around.

The Masked Singer: Chris Kamara (Ghost), Russell Watson (Cockroach) and Aled Jones (Traffic Cone). The trio sang You Raise Me Up.

EastEnders: Emma Barton, Heather Peace, Clair Norris, Matthew Morrison, Angela Wynter and Sid Owen. They had performed Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

At the end of the show, the five groups performed together, singing One More Sleep by Leona Lewis.

The challenge for the participants was not just to enthral the studio audience but also to impress a ‘Super Panel’ of TV’s most renowned judges. Ultimately it was the audience in the studio who voted for their winner.

The Masked Singer’s Jonathan Ross joined the panel this year, joining returning judges Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon, and will.i.am.

Adding a meaningful layer to the event, Britain Get Singing supported ITV’s significant mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking. The show featured moments where stars shared their personal mental health experiences.

Last year’s event saw Loose Women clinch the title with their rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water.

