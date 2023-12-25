Doctor Who cast of Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road

Here’s who’s on the cast of Doctor Who’s 2023 Christmas special tonight

This evening sees Doctor Who return to Christmas Day on BBC One.

Fresh from three new specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa now takes over the title role for his first full episode.

Titled The Church on Ruby Road, a teaser for the Christmas special shares: “Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth.”

Doctor Who cast – The Church on Ruby Road

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of the Christmas special:

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Davina McCall plays Davina McCall

Mary Malone plays Trudy

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Hemi Yeroham plays Abdul

Angela Wynter plays Cherry

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla

Christina Rotondo is the voice of Janis Goblin

Alongside the cast, Doctor Who has released The Goblin Song from the episode to download and stream ahead of the show airing on TV.

Russell T Davies said: “We’re releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you’ll have to watch on Christmas Day!”

Watch Doctor Who on TV and online

The third Doctor Who special airs on Monday, 25 December on BBC One at 5:55PM

Fans in the UK also watch online on BBC iPlayer. For viewers outside the UK, the specials will be available to watch online on Disney+.

Meanwhile straight after the Christmas special, the BBC will premiere a first look trailer at the Fifteenth Doctor’s new season.

Appearing in the new cast of the new series, Bonnie Langford will once again reprise her legendary role as Melanie Bush while Lenny Rush joins in a new role of Morris.

Further casting includes Indira Varma as the Duchess and Jonathan Groff in a special role.

Episodes will begin later in 2024 with a start date to be confirmed.