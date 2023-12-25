Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 cast

Call the Midwife is set to grace screens with its latest Christmas Special tonight.
It’s December 1968. The excitement of Christmas builds alongside the impending launch of Apollo 8 to the moon. Sister Monica Joan, grappling with the notion that this Christmas might be her last, doubts she’ll witness the historic moment of a man walking on the moon.
In the midst of this, Shelagh and Dr Turner’s family life faces a moment of unease when they receive an unexpected parcel from May’s mother in Hong Kong.
Sister Julienne extends a generous invitation for Colette to stay at Nonnatus House indefinitely. Nancy is overjoyed by the prospect of spending each day with Colette, playing a more integral role in her life.
Who’s on the cast of Call the Midwife’s Christmas special?
Those appearing in the cast of the festive episode are:
- Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne
- Helen George plays Trixie
- Olly Rix plays Matthew Aylward
- Stephen McGann plays Dr Turner
- Laura Main plays Nurse Shelagh Turner
- Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle
- Annabelle Apsion plays Violet Buckle
- Megan Cusack plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan
- Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson
- Rebecca Gethings plays Sister Veronica
- Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan
- April Rae Hoang plays May Tang
- Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner
- Archie Callaghan plays Jonty Aylward
- Georgie Glen plays Miss Higgins
- Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson
- Linda Bassett plays Nurse Crane
The Call The Midwife Christmas Special airs on BBC One at 8:15PM on Monday, 25 December.
Call The Midwife new series
Following the festive special, the show will return to BBC One with a full series from Sunday, 7 January at 8PM.
In this opening episode, Sister Julienne and Shelagh launch a new midwifery training scheme with pupil midwives Rosalind Clifford, Joyce Highland, Kathy Downes, and Norelle Morris. Rosalind and Joyce begin their training at Nonnatus House.
Dr Turner welcomes a new policy allowing GPs to handle complex cases in hospitals. Tensions rise when Doreen Challis, a pregnant woman with cerebral palsy, and her family face internal conflicts and a shocking revelation about Doreen’s birth.
Rosalind, under Trixie’s mentorship, encounters a dangerous situation during her first delivery assignment. Meanwhile, Violet, Fred, and Reggie deal with a cancelled fairground event, leading to a creative community solution. The Nonnatus team is divided over the nurses’ campaign for better pay and conditions.