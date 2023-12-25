Here’s why hit BBC comedy Ghosts is ending after the five years.

This Christmas Day marks the final ever episode of the show with a one-off festive special. It first aired in April 2019.

The sitcom stars, writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, along with Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

On the decision to end the show, Charlotte said: “I think the writers are really smart. They knew that it was the right choice. I think we just were just getting to the point where everyone was very comfy in their parts, and it was just the right point to finish.

“A lot of the feedback I’ve got from people has been that they think it’s cool to quit while you’re ahead.”

However she admitted on finding out the news: “Basically, I was really emotional for the whole three weeks leading up to the end. It wasn’t really the last day that did it to me – by then I think I’d pre-grieved! I think that phrase is from Succession, but I’m sure I coined it first!

“In some ways, it’s cathartic to say, ‘OK, that’s it. That’s the end of the chapter.’ Strangely, you get used to that in this job. There are so many goodbyes that we have to see them as a good thing because otherwise, it’s just too sad all the time.”

Creator Mathew Baynton explained why they chose to end the series: “It’s best to go out at the top while people are still saying, ‘It’s great’, rather than, ‘It’s not as good as it used to be,’ which can happen with some shows.

“The way I see it, we’re a band who have made this very successful album. I want the last series to be as good as it’s ever been. I want people to miss it and us, and therefore be excited when we come back with something new.”

Jim Howick added: “We all agreed that with anything that goes beyond five series, there’s a real danger that it might outstay its welcome. We wanted to be ahead of the curve as far as any kind of waning is concerned. That would show. Not many sitcoms can survive more than five series at a particular level.

“When you get into a writers’ room, I think it’s very obvious when ideas start to thin out or you start to recycle old stories with new characters. We haven’t done any of that. Every single story is original.”

The final episode of Ghosts airs on BBC One on Christmas Day at 7:45PM. You can catch up on past episodes via BBC iPlayer.

