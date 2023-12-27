The Travelling Auctioneers returns for series two on BBC One

BBC One has announced the return of its popular show The Travelling Auctioneers.

The second series, featuring 20 episodes each lasting 45 minutes, is set to premiere on Monday, 8 January 2024

Returning to lead the show is the esteemed auctioneering expert, Christina Trevanion.

This time, she is joined by a vibrant new team – JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, and Izzie Balmer. Each member brings a unique set of skills and experience, enhancing the dynamic of the team as they prepare to take the mobile auction house on another nationwide journey.

JJ Chalmers, a former craft, design, and technology teacher, rose to fame after winning a gold medal at the Invictus Games and charming audiences on Strictly Come Dancing. He plans to use his extensive DIY and restoration skills to contribute to the team’s success.

Robin Johnson, celebrated for his work on Quest’s ‘The Woodland Workshop’, joins the team as another restoration expert. Having previously been a design and technology teacher, Johnson now runs a successful business specializing in bespoke metal and wood furniture.

Izzie Balmer, a popular figure in the auctioneering world known for her appearances on shows like Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, adds her expertise to the mix. Leading a specialist jewellery and silver department in Wiltshire, Balmer brings a wealth of knowledge and a legion of fans to the series.

The new series will feature Christina, JJ, Robin, and Izzie working in pairs, travelling across the UK with their auction house and workshop. They aim to discover hidden gems and transform unwanted items into prized lots, ready for exciting auctions at the end of each episode.

The team will sift through family homes to identify items with the highest selling potential. While Christina and Izzie leverage their auctioneering contacts and knowledge, JJ and Robin will apply their remarkable craft and restoration skills to rejuvenate neglected treasures.

