Today's This Morning Christmas Day Special (2023)

For the fourth consecutive year, ITV’s This Morning is set to brighten up Christmas Day with a special two-hour extravaganza filled with festive fun.

The show promises an array of treats and surprises from 10AM today.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will bring their charm and wit to the festive proceedings. They’re joined by a stellar lineup including Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, games master Gyles Brandreth, and John Torode MBE, who’ll be sharing his top tips for a splendid Christmas dinner.

In a heart-warming segment, the show will connect with British expats in Australia, offering a platform for heartfelt Christmas wishes to family and friends back home. Adding to the international flavour, viewers will be treated to an appearance by Neighbours legend Alan Fletcher.

The episode doesn’t stop there; it includes an enchanting visit from Santa Claus and shares a touching Lapland adventure with families from Make-A-Wish UK.

The co-hosts will exchange gifts in what promises to be a memorable moment. Alison Hammond receives a particularly touching surprise – a seat named in her honour at the Birmingham Hippodrome, a venue close to her heart and a testament to her achievements as a ‘TV Queen and pantomime star’.

The emotional tribute extends to her late mother, with the adjacent seat bearing her name and a line from her favourite musical, West Side Story. The gesture leaves Alison in tears, marking it as the best Christmas present she’s ever received.

The show is not just about festive fun and emotional moments; it also boasts performances from Alexandra Burke and twice Grammy Award-winning Gregory Porter.

TV legends Brian Conley and Brenda Blethyn will drop in to discuss the much-anticipated Christmas specials of EastEnders and Vera. To top it off, the hosts and guests will engage in lively party games, bringing laughter and joy to homes across the nation.

This Morning’s Christmas Day special, 10AM on ITV1 and ITVX.

This Morning then returns Wednesday, 27 December from 10AM on ITV1 and ITVX