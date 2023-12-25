Today's Lorraine Christmas Day Special (2023)

Lorraine Kelly’s Christmas Day special is set to bring a festive treat to viewers with a star-studded lineup.

Airing from 9AM today, the show will include feature Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan and Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, Graham Norton, Boy George, Joel Dommett, Matt Lucas and the Duchess of York.

The show kicks off with comedian Stephen Fry reading a festive poem by the Christmas tree, setting a heart-warming tone for the day. LA correspondent Ross King joins the festivities, and regular presenters Ria Hebden, Dr Hilary Jones, and Mark Heyes share in the celebrations, sampling Lorraine’s ‘Twinkle’ Christmas cocktail and reminiscing with old Christmas photos.

Music is a big part of the show, with Joss Stone and the Lorraine’s Change and Check Choir performing the hit song Golden. In a charming addition, Lorraine’s daughter Rosie’s puppy, Ruby, delights the audience with four festive outfit changes throughout the show.

In a candid conversation with Lorraine, Keisha Buchanan reveals the challenges and fun of preparing for the Strictly Christmas special with just two days of rehearsals. Gorka Marquez, participating remotely, praises Keisha’s enthusiasm and positive energy, emphasising the joy and magic that the Christmas special brings to viewers.

Keisha shares her relaxed approach to Christmas Day and the support she receives from her Sugababes bandmates, who have shared a long journey together since they were 12. Gorka also gives a glimpse into his family Christmas with Gemma Atkinson and their children, filled with excitement and joy, especially for their four-year-old daughter, Mia.

The show also features Laura Main and Georgia Glen from Call the Midwife, hinting at drama and snow in their Christmas special. Viewers are treated to an exclusive look at the Christmas Day episode of the quiz show The 1% Club, and singer Tom Walker performs live in the studio.

Stephen Fry, another highlight of the show, talks with Lorraine about hosting the new quiz show Jeopardy. He also participates in Lorraine’s ‘A piece of cake’ game, a playful segment distinguishing between real and fake festive items, including a Christmas turkey and Brussels sprouts.

Lorraine’s Christmas Day special airs 9am on ITV1 and ITVX. Watch Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV1 & ITVX

