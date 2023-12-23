Top Of The Pops is back with a one-off Christmas special this year.

Clara Amfo will revisit the notable musical events and achievements of 2023, featuring a variety of international celebrities, emerging talents, and some of the year’s most memorable moments.

The programme highlights exceptional performances from the past year, such as Elton John’s first appearance at Glastonbury, Kylie Minogue’s prominent performance at Radio 2 in the Park, and Take That’s comeback in the music scene.

It also covers significant stories from the year, including Taylor Swift’s continued chart success and comebacks from renowned artists like Shania Twain, Madonna, and the Rolling Stones.

Additionally, Clara interviews notable figures in the music industry, including singer-songwriter RAYE, up-and-coming artist Venbee, and the Mercury Prize-winning Ezra Collective.

The Top Of The Pops festive special isn’t on Christmas Day, instead you can watch on BBC Two on Thursday, 28 December from 6:30PM.

The special comes after this year’s Christmas Number 1 was announced as Wham!’s Last Christmas. It hit the top spot a record-breaking 39 years after first being denied it.

WHAM!’s Andrew Ridgeley told the Official Charts website: “Last Christmas has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought-after Official Christmas Number 1, which was always the main goal.

“George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained Christmas Number 1. Yog [George] said that he wrote Last Christmas with the intention of writing a Christmas Number 1. It’s mission accomplished!”

