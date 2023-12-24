The Piano Christmas special comes to Channel 4

The Piano returns to TV for a one-off special this Christmas season.

Claudia Winkleman hosts a festive Christmas special at London Kings Cross station with Mika and Lang Lang looking on.

As the travelling crowds gather around the public piano, we catch up with pianists from the first series who play their favourite Christmas songs.

There are some celebrity surprises, secret Santa moments, a moving performance from the incredible Lucy accompanied by multi-Grammy winning artist Gregory Porter and an unmissable finale led by Mika and Lang Lang.

Those appearing in the Christmas special alongside winner Lucy are:

Angelina, a 22-year-old student who lives in London

Daniel, 13, from Manchester

Harry, 94, was born in Paddington but now lives in Glasgow, and Fiona, 61, lives in Berkshire and is a carer for her husband who has MS

Melissa, 19, a music student from London

Sue, a retired music teacher from West Midlands

The Piano at Christmas airs at 8:45PM on Monday, 25 December on Channel 4.

Meanwhile The Piano has been confirmed for not one but two new series.

The new series will see the show expanded from five episodes to seven, once again creating incredible opportunities for undiscovered pianists to showcase their talent on public pianos across the UK, including some new iconic locations.