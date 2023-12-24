The Great British Bake Off is back tonight as the show returns with a festive special.

Bake Off celebrates Christmas 2023 as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith face the ‘Baker Ghosts of Christmas Past’ with one baker for each year Bake Off has been on Channel 4.

They welcome Sophie from series 8, Dan from series 9, Amelia from series 10, Linda from series 11, George from series 12 and Carole from series 13 into the tent, before ending their festive celebration with a performance from the Citizens of the World Choir.

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are back to host the show.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 airs on TV on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve (Sunday, 24 December) at 8:15PM.

You can also watch online on Channel4.com.

The special follows the most recent main series of Bake Off which concluded in November.

There’s good news for fans of the show, with Junior Bake Off back for 2024!

Ravneet Gill and Liam Charles are judges on the spin-off while Harry Hill is back to host, starting Tuesday, 2 January at 5PM.

More on: TV