Beyond Paradise Christmas special cast and air date

Here’s who’s on the cast of the Beyond Paradise 2023 Christmas special as it hits TV screens.
The Death In Paradise spin-off, which debuted earlier this year, will delight fans with a Christmas special this festive season.
When is the Beyond Paradise Christmas special on TV?
You can tune in for the festive special on Sunday, 24 December at 9PM on BBC One.
The episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer to watch live and on catch up.
In the charming town of Shipton Abbott, the festive season’s preparations are thrown off course when Humphrey and his team face a series of unusual burglaries. Initially baffling, these incidents soon uncover an unexpected connection, culminating in a discovery that sheds new light on the true essence of Christmas.
Who’s on the cast?
- Kris Marshall plays DI Humphrey Goodman
- Sally Bretton plays Martha Lloyd
- Zahra Ahmadi plays DS Esther Williams
- Dylan Llewellyn plays PC Kelby Hartford
- Barbara Flynn plays Anne Lloyd
- Felicity Montagu plays Office Support Margo Martins
- Chris Jenks plays Josh Woods
- Jade Harrison plays CS Charlie Woods
- Eva Feiler plays Lucy
- James Fleet plays Ernest
- Amalia Vitale plays Hannah
- Melina Sinadinou plays Zoe Williams
- Isaac Vincent-Norgate plays Ryan
- Kulvinder Ghir plays Frank
- Sheila Reid plays Kathleen Jones
Beyond Paradise back for series two
Additionally, a second season of Beyond Paradise is in the pipeline.
Slated to return in 2024, the second season is set amidst the scenic beauty of Devon and Cornwall. It promises to maintain its captivating mix of engaging relationship stories and intriguing criminal investigations, which has been a hit with viewers.
The upcoming episodes will pick up following a special crossover event in the final episode of the last season.
Beyond Paradise will be accompanied by the return of Death In Paradise this Christmas.