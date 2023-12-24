Beyond Paradise Christmas special cast and air date

Here’s who’s on the cast of the Beyond Paradise 2023 Christmas special as it hits TV screens.

The Death In Paradise spin-off, which debuted earlier this year, will delight fans with a Christmas special this festive season.

When is the Beyond Paradise Christmas special on TV?

You can tune in for the festive special on Sunday, 24 December at 9PM on BBC One.

The episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer to watch live and on catch up.

In the charming town of Shipton Abbott, the festive season’s preparations are thrown off course when Humphrey and his team face a series of unusual burglaries. Initially baffling, these incidents soon uncover an unexpected connection, culminating in a discovery that sheds new light on the true essence of Christmas.

Who’s on the cast?

Kris Marshall plays DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton plays Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi plays DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn plays PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn plays Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu plays Office Support Margo Martins

Chris Jenks plays Josh Woods

Jade Harrison plays CS Charlie Woods

Eva Feiler plays Lucy

James Fleet plays Ernest

Amalia Vitale plays Hannah

Melina Sinadinou plays Zoe Williams

Zahra Ahmadi plays Esther Williams

Isaac Vincent-Norgate plays Ryan

Kulvinder Ghir plays Frank

Sheila Reid plays Kathleen Jones

Beyond Paradise back for series two

Additionally, a second season of Beyond Paradise is in the pipeline.

Slated to return in 2024, the second season is set amidst the scenic beauty of Devon and Cornwall. It promises to maintain its captivating mix of engaging relationship stories and intriguing criminal investigations, which has been a hit with viewers.

The upcoming episodes will pick up following a special crossover event in the final episode of the last season.

Beyond Paradise will be accompanied by the return of Death In Paradise this Christmas.