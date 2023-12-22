The Last Leg Christmas Special (2023)

The Last Leg Christmas Special arrives on screen on Channel 4 tonight.

In the festive Christmas special, Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe, and Alex Brooker return with their unique blend of honest and uplifting comedy that has earned them accolades. Brimming with holiday joy, they’re all set to celebrate Christmas in their distinctive style.

This episode is laden with seasonal delights and an abundance of Christmas tunes, as the trio dives into the holiday spirit in their inimitable way. Joining in the festive fun are comedian and actor Tom Davis and television host Alison Hammond, adding to the merriment with their own brand of joviality.

Watch The Last Leg on TV and online

The Last Leg airs tonight, Friday 22 December at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can also watch online and catch up via Channel4.com

Following The Last Leg, Jimmy Carr presents a brand new festive celebrity special of his game show I Literally Just Told You.

AJ Odudu, Ben Shephard, Bill Bailey and Sarah Millican play to win up to £25,000 for their chosen charities