Love Island stars hit the stage for Britain Get Singing

Stars of Love Island sing their hearts out as Britain Get Singing returns to ITV this Christmas.

The show will air this holiday season on ITV1 and ITVX with a line up of contestants from the UK’s biggest TV shows.

These groups will showcase their vocal talents, aiming to impress both the studio audience and a Super Panel of TV’s most iconic judges.

After last year’s victory by Loose Women with their rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water, anticipation is high for this year’s contenders. Hosted by Roman Kemp, the show will feature five groups from some of TV’s most beloved shows, including Good Morning Britain, Love Island, Coronation Street, The Masked Singer and EastEnders.

In this first look clip, Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Molly Marsh, Jacques O’Neill and Marcel Somerville perform Love Is All Around.

Also on the cast are: This Morning’s Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan; Corrie’s Claire Sweeney, Vinta Morgan, Lisa George, Cherylee Houston and Mollie Gallagher; The Masked Singer stars Chris Kamara, Russell Watson and Aled Jones and EastEnders icons Emma Barton, Heather Peace, Clair Norris, Matthew Morrison, Angela Wynter and Sid Owen.

Meanwhile This year’s Super Panel boasts an impressive lineup with Jonathan Ross from The Masked Singer joining alongside returning stars Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon and will.i.am.

Not only a competition, but Britain Get Singing also supports ITV’s groundbreaking mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking. In line with this initiative, the show will include inspiring moments where stars share their personal experiences with mental health, reinforcing the importance of dialogue and support.

Host Roman Kemp said: “At the heart of it is the Britain Get Talking campaign which is about mental wellbeing which is a big thing for me and being a part of that campaign is very special. We started seven million conversations from that campaign in the last year and that’s incredible! To keep carrying on that work but also having some fun with it. It doesn’t all have to be serious, it can be silly – it’s just about getting that awareness out there.”

Britain Get Singing airs Christmas Eve at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX