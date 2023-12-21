Little Britain is set to return for a brand new series.

Starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, Little Britain first started on Radio 4 in 2000 before moving to screen on BBC Three and later BBC One.

More than 15 years since the last episodes of the series aired in 2007, work is underway on a new outing.

However it sounds as though it’ll be rather different from the original.

Matt Lucas told The Sun newspaper: “The show will be different in many ways.

“We are talking about how we can have diverse talent on screen and in the writers’ room and conceive it as something which is just not about me and David playing absolutely everyone.”

He added: “That is something we should have done but didn’t do back then.

“But we were making the show at the same time as many other people who were doing what we were doing and had that approach.”

Further details about the show’s return – including whether or not it will be on the BBC – are to be confirmed.

The show was previously pulled from streaming services iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox in 2020.

The BBC said at the time: “There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

However 2022 saw the show return, with some sketches removed and warnings about the show’s content.

When the series was first removed in 2020, Matt and David issued an apology on social media.

They said in a joint statement: “[We] have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry.”

It was previously rumoured that the pair were considering bringing the show back as a podcast.

A Brexit-themed special episode of the show, called Little Brexit, was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2019.