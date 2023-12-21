All Creatures Great And Small is back on TV tonight with its new Christmas special.

After wrapping up its fourth season, the beloved Channel 5 TV series makes a return this festive season.

All Creatures Great and Small is based on the literary works of James Alfred Wight, better known by his pen name James Herriot. The show centres on the adventures of a young vet navigating life in rural settings.

Who’s on the cast of the All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special?

Those set to star in the upcoming festive one-off are:

Nicholas Ralph plays James Herriot

Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon

James Anthony-Rose plays Richard Carmody

Rachel Shenton plays Helen Alderson

Imogen Clawson plays Jenny Alderson

Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson

Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pumphrey

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

Mollie Winnard plays Maggie

Sam Retford plays First Officer Woodham

Ole Madden plays Cooper

Antonio Galas plays Michael Collins

Jon Furlong plays Mr Dobson

Stationed at an RAF base during Christmas, James longs to return to Helen, pregnant and waiting for him, after a touching phone call. His commitment is tested when he must care for Georgie, the RAF mascot.

Struggling with his duty and desire, James faces a tough choice, hoping to join Helen for Christmas.

In Darrowby, Mrs. Hall prepares a festive community event, while Siegfried and Carmody humorously debate playing Father Christmas.

Newcomer Carmody is warmly welcomed, enjoying the town’s festive spirit. James learns a valuable lesson through his dilemma, leading to a heartwarming, unexpected holiday surprise.

Watch on TV and online

The All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special will air on Thursday, 21 December at 9PM. You can also watch online via My5.

Meanwhile we eagerly await news of a potential fifth series of the show. At the moment, Channel 5 have confirmed a renewal.

For now, you can watch all six episodes of All Creatures Great And Small online via Channel 5’s My5 player here.