The Jonathan Ross Show returns tonight with its Christmas special featuring a packed line up of stars.

After a short hiatus, Jonathan Ross returns to ITV with a festive special this Christmas Eve.

Who’s on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight?

Joining Jonathan tonight are Willem Dafoe, Ariana Debose, Katherine Jenkins, Kevin Bridges, Romesh Ranganathan, Boy George and surprise guest, Claudia Schiffer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer delights everyone with a surprise appearance, accompanied by her cat, Chip. The feline, belonging to director Matthew Vaughn and Schiffer, is set to star in a new film, with Schiffer joking, “He could be a nepo cat” and teasing a potential spin-off.

Willem Dafoe engages the audience with tales from his life in Rome and on his farm. He describes his upcoming film, Poor Things, as “a feminist Frankenstein story” and reminisces about his return to the Green Goblin role in Spider-Man, insisting, “I want to do some action stuff, I love doing that stuff.”

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose reveals how she initially rejected the audition for West Side Story, saying, “I was scared.” She also shared her BAFTA experience, performing while ill, and noted, “You actually want to see people mess up because you know they’re alive.”

Opera star Katherine Jenkins discusses working with her husband in film and their gin business, acknowledging, “We don’t always agree and we don’t always have to agree.”

Pop icon Boy George shares his love for playing Captain Hook in Panto, saying, “Who knew that being booed would be so invigorating?” He also reflected on his music career, noting, “I know how to enjoy it now.”

Comedian Kevin Bridges humorously recounts being turned down for The Hobbit, saying, “That kind of dented my confidence a wee bit.” He also pays tribute to his late father, who accompanied him to gigs, adding, “We really bonded.”

Romesh Ranganathan talks about his experiences as Kevin’s warm-up act, his role in the Chicken Run sequel, and his recent weight loss, joking about his mother’s reaction, “Finally he looks how I want him to look!”

The show wraps up with Katherine Jenkins’ mesmerising performance.

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on tonight?

The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas Special airs on TV tonight at 10:15PM ITV1.

Alternatively, you can stream the show online now via ITVX here.

More on: TV