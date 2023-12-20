Inside No. 9 gears up for its last series with a star-studded cast

Casting and a first look have been revealed for the ninth and final series of the BAFTA Award-winning anthology series, Inside No. 9.

Filming has commenced on the upcoming episodes, bringing a close to one of BBC Two’s most critically acclaimed shows.

Creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have assembled an impressive array of talent for this farewell series, which promises to maintain the show’s reputation for exceptional storytelling and dark humour.

Dorothy Atkinson, Mark Bonnar, and Charlie Cooper headline an ensemble that includes talents like Philippa Dunne, Siobhan Finneran, and Joel Fry.

Katherine Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Eddie Marsan, Vinette Robinson, Adrian Scarborough, Hayley Squires, Susan Wokoma and more join them.

Inside No. 9 will present six unique stories, each with its distinct setting, style, and tone. Since its debut in 2014, the show has become a beacon of innovative storytelling, winning numerous awards including the Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: “It is with mixed emotions that we announce we have started filming the final series of Inside No. 9. We overheard some crew members the other day describe us as ‘a couple of Wonkas’ and that seems an apt description. We take the finest ingredients (stellar casts and creatives) and blend them with our secret recipe to produce unique confections that are delicious and often deadly.

“It has been the greatest privilege to have been allowed to make 55 wildly different episodes and we’ll miss the yearly challenge of trying to entertain and surprise our audience. We honestly feel like golden ticket winners – which makes us not a couple of Wonkas, but a pair of Charlies.”

Inside No. 9 stands as BBC Two’s longest-running current comedy and enjoys international acclaim, with broadcasts across Europe, Australia, and China.

Fans can revisit the journey on BBC iPlayer, with the ninth series slated for a Spring 2024 release on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Further details are expected in the coming months.