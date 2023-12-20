Why The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan is ending

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will air its last ever episode on Channel 4 tonight.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan airs a festive special this evening from 10PM as it bids a final goodbye.

This Christmas-themed episode sees Mo Gilligan joined by a dazzling array of celebrities, including the sensational Leona Lewis, the charming Fred Sirieix, the witty Joel Dommett, and the talented Allan Mustafa, known for his roles in People Just Do Nothing and The Curse. The episode features a holiday spin on the classic Nursery Grimes, with a special Christmas carol version.

Additionally, Mo’s studio audience will engage in a festive nationwide karaoke face-off against Babatunde Aléshé and his party-loving crew in Manchester, in a jovial Pass the Mic singalong.

This episode promises to be the ultimate Christmas party destination – and will be the last for the series.

Mo Gilligan explains why The Lateish Show is ‘cancelled’

In a post on social media, Mo spoke about hosting the last episode of the show.

He wrote on Instagram: “I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of this show. It genuinely changed my life and has created an industry-wide impact. It’s won numerous awards and achieved even more nominations, but it’s the army of people behind the scenes that made it happen who are so important. There are so many moments that I’ll always look back on with so much happiness.”

After thanking those who have worked on the show from its inception to now, Mo added: “Next year is a busy one for me but I’m beyond thankful for what has been achieved and I’ll never take lightly the opportunity that I was given. I promise to keep pushing for more of those opportunities for the next generation of young creatives…

“… And to that next young Mo, who is just trying to catch a break…To them I say, keep going. Don’t give up. Everything is possible…”

The news follows Mo’s BBC series That’s My Jam being cancelled after one series.

Meanwhile, Mo will be back on The Masked Singer UK when it returns for its latest run later this month.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan airs on Channel 4 at 10PM tonight. Catch up online via Channel4.com