Who won Sports Personality of the Year 2023? Tonight's winner revealed

Who won Sports Personality of the Year 2023 has been revealed in tonight’s live show.

The shortlist for the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year saw six contenders go head to head in the public vote.

Clare Balding, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott presented the ceremony live from Media City, Salford, on Tuesday, 19 December.

Who won Sports Personality of the Year?

In the live show, it was football’s Mary Earps who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

They topped the viewer vote, with fans able to support their favourite online and by phone.

In third place was athletics icon Katarina Johnson-Thompson while runner up was cricket star Stuart Broad.

The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s award were horse racing legend Frankie Dettori, wheelchair tennis champion Alfie Hewett and golf’s Rory McIlroy.

Each of these athletes had made significant contributions to their respective sports, making the competition for this year’s title especially fierce.

The shortlist was put together by a panel including football star and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White, former Olympian Colin Jackson, ex-Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, and Scottish rugby union veteran Chris Paterson. Joining them are sports journalists David Coverdale (Daily Mail), Rob Maul (The Sun), and Charlotte Harpur (The Athletic), along with Katherine Grainger from UK Sport.

Representatives from the BBC include Director of Sport Barbara Slater, Head of Sport Content Philip Bernie, and Sports Personality of the Year Executive Producer Gabby Cook.

More results from the ceremony

Elsewhere tonight, snowboarder Mia Brookes was crowned Young Sports Personality of the Year and Yorkshire’s Des Smith wins 2023 Unsung Hero award.

And ahead of tonight’s ceremony, Sir Kenny Dalglish was announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award.

This year marked the 70 years since the inception of the award, which began with Chris Chataway being crowned the first-ever winner in 1954.

Last year’s ceremony saw footballer Beth Mead honoured as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, with cricketer Ben Stokes and curler Eve Muirhead finishing in second and third places, respectively.

You can catch up with the ceremony online now via BBC iPlayer.

