How to vote online for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

Here’s how to vote online for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award tonight.

Six nominees have been revealed for Sports Personality of the Year 2023, featuring a diverse array of talented athletes.

The nominees on the short list are Stuart Broad (Cricket), Frankie Dettori (Horse Racing), Mary Earps (Football), Alfie Hewett (Wheelchair Tennis), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Athletics) and Rory Mcllroy (Golf).

For over seventy years, this award has been determined by the public, who choose their sporting heroes.

Vote online for Sports Personality of the Year

Broadcasting live from Media City in Salford, the event will be hosted by Clare Balding, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott. They will look back at a year full of sporting highlights on BBC One and iPlayer from 7PM.

Viewers can vote for their favourite sports personality during the live show. Voting options include online on the BBC website here, by telephone, or by scanning a QR code displayed on-screen during the show.

The presenters will announce the opening of the vote during the live show, along with the telephone numbers for voting. Each viewer is allowed one vote and must be in the UK to vote online.

The shortlist was put together by a panel which included Ellen White, Colin Jackson, Ellie Simmonds, and Chris Paterson, alongside sports journalists David Coverdale, Rob Maul, and Charlotte Harpur, and Katherine Grainger from UK Sport. Representing the BBC were Barbara Slater, Philip Bernie, and Gabby Cook.

This year’s event commemorates the 70th anniversary of the awards show, which began in 1954 with Chris Chataway being named the inaugural winner.

Last year, Lioness star Beth Mead clinched the title, followed by England’s Test cricket captain Ben Stokes and GB curler Eve Muirhead.

Speaking ahead of this year’s landmark ceremony, host Gary Lineker said: “Sport is so important. It allows for escapism, it gets our juices flowing. So, recognising greatness is naturally important too. One element of SPOTY I have always been impressed by is the superb turnout. It shows that people want to win it.”

The 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year airs live on TV tonight from 7PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

