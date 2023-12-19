The Hairy Bikers Coming Home for Christmas on BBC Two

The Hairy Bikers Coming Home for Christmas comes to BBC One tonight with a brand new festive treat for viewers.

The Hairy Bikers, Si King and Dave Myers, are embarking on a heartfelt culinary journey, preparing a special festive feast to express their gratitude to those who supported Dave following his cancer diagnosis.

Their menu is a delightful mix of traditional and innovative recipes, including Brummie bacon cakes, pancit noodles, and a sumptuous roast beef with bone marrow and horseradish sauce, served with an inventive twist of naan bread Yorkshire puddings.

The list of recipes concludes with a delicious fig and walnut tart. This unique episode is not just about cooking but celebrating a three-course banquet with a special touch.

Dave’s cancer diagnosis in May 2022 brought a period of uncertainty and challenge. However, now back on the road with his best friend and co-chef Si, the duo is making the most of their time together. Their quest for the perfect Christmas meal ingredients takes them across the country in search of exceptional seasonal produce.

Throughout their journey, they encounter local producers whose work exemplifies the fascinating blend of tradition and contemporary innovation in the culinary world.

More than just a cooking show, this Christmas special is a tribute to the medical professionals who aided Dave’s recovery, the food producers who reignited his passion for cuisine, and the friends and family who provided unwavering support during his toughest times.

Dave said: “It’s a very different programme, it’s very personal, it’s very close to our hearts. It’s a very brave programme. I’ve been ill for the last 18 months and our work-life has been a mishmash and when it was muted we slowly got back to work and then we did a Christmas special.

“We wanted it to be different and there’s one thing about food and sharing it with people you love and care about, and it’s so much more vital to do that. This time we shared that food with people I owe my life too. There’s the nurses, the consultants, the physiotherapists who taught me to walk again.

“There was a guy who sold me a motorbike and got me back onto bikes, because I had to learn to ride again. It really is a joyous occasion. It’s a glorious celebration of life and Christmas.”

The Hairy Bikers Coming Home for Christmas airs on BBC Two and iPlayer on Tuesday, 18 December at 9PM.

