That's My Jam UK cancelled after one series on BBC

The BBC axed the UK version of That’s My Jam after just one series.

Hosted by Mo Gilligan, the show was based on the original US programme hosted by Jimmy Fallon, itself inspired by musical segments on NBC’s The Tonight Show.

The celebrity music game show first aired in 2022 with guests including Alesha Dixon, Michelle Visage, Amber Riley, Bcky Hill, Donny Osmond, Nicole Scherzinger and The Vivienne.

However, it won’t be back for a second series.

The BBC said: “Sometimes difficult decisions have to be made, so while there will not be another series of That’s My Jam, we would like to extend our thanks to Mo Gilligan and the teams at Uni­versal International Studios’ label Monkey and Universal Television Alternative Studio for bringing the series to audiences in the UK.”

Mo Gilligan on The Masked Singer. ©Bandicoot TV

The news comes after The Masked Singer panellist also announced that his Channel 4 chat show The Lateish Show would end after four series.

He penned on social media: “I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of this show. It genuinely changed my life and has created an industry-wide impact.

“It’s won numerous awards and achieved even more nominations, but it’s the army of people behind the scenes that made it happen who are so important. There are so many moments that I’ll always look back on with so much happiness.”

Mo added: “Next year is a busy one for me but I’m beyond thankful for what has been achieved and I’ll never take lightly the opportunity that I was given. I promise to keep pushing for more of those opportunities for the next generation of young creatives…”

The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan. ©JM Enternational

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan will air its final episode at 10PM on Wednesday, 20 December.

Meanwhile, Mo has also announced he will be stepping down as host of the BRIT Awards.

He explained: “I’ve had the most incredible time working on The Brits but unfortunately as I’ll be in the US for my first World Tour next spring, I’m sorry to say that I’ll be stepping down from hosting duties for 2024 and handing over the baton.”

