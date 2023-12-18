Vanishing Act cast revealed for new ITV drama

Here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of new drama Vanishing Act on ITV.

Vanishing Act unravels the perplexing tale of Melissa Caddick’s sudden disappearance post her encounter with law enforcement over accusations of a multi-million dollar fraud.

Spanning three episodes, the series captures Australia’s fascination with the mystery, especially after the shocking find of Melissa’s severed foot encased in her running shoe. The series delves into the life of this enigmatic scammer, exploring the emotional turmoil of her friends and family who mourned her absence while grappling with the enormity of her deceit.

While Melissa’s life ended in mystery, the lives of those she left behind were forever altered.

Vanishing Act: SR1: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Melissa [Kate Atkinson]. ©Screentime

Cast of Vanishing Act

Kate Atkinson plays Melissa Caddick

Maya Stange plays Angie Beyersdorf

Jerome Velinsky plays Anthony Koletti

Anne Tenney plays Barbara Grimley

Frankie J. Holden plays Ted Grimley

Colin Friels plays George K

Dylan Hare plays Nash Malouf

Ursula Mills plays Phoebe Quinn

Tai Hara plays Vincent Lee

Otis Dhanji plays Josh

Annie Rose Buckley plays Teenage Melissa

Gabi Sproule plays Teenage Angie

Bryce Youngman plays Adam Grimley

Julian Garner plays Tony Caddick

Alex Hardaker plays Dan Beyersdorf

Alea O’Shea plays Tina Beyersdorf

Kellie Jones plays Snr Constable Alex Locke

Gareth Rickards plays Greg Mason

Watch Vanishing Act on TV and online

Vanishing Act broadcasts over three consecutive nights: Monday 18 December to Wednesday 20 December inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

You can also watch episodes online and catch up via the ITVX website.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Melissa Caddick is a financial whiz – she has a harbourside mansion, luxury cars and clothes, and a fiercely loyal clientele who trust her to invest their money.

“But secretly, she’s running a massive Ponzi scheme and ripping off not only clients but friends and family too – including her own parents. As she battles to keep the scam going, she has to stay a step ahead of legal authorities, as well as a local criminal heavyweight.”

