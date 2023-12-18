Vanishing Act cast revealed for new ITV drama

Here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of new drama Vanishing Act on ITV.
Vanishing Act unravels the perplexing tale of Melissa Caddick’s sudden disappearance post her encounter with law enforcement over accusations of a multi-million dollar fraud.
Spanning three episodes, the series captures Australia’s fascination with the mystery, especially after the shocking find of Melissa’s severed foot encased in her running shoe. The series delves into the life of this enigmatic scammer, exploring the emotional turmoil of her friends and family who mourned her absence while grappling with the enormity of her deceit.
While Melissa’s life ended in mystery, the lives of those she left behind were forever altered.
Cast of Vanishing Act
- Kate Atkinson plays Melissa Caddick
- Maya Stange plays Angie Beyersdorf
- Jerome Velinsky plays Anthony Koletti
- Anne Tenney plays Barbara Grimley
- Frankie J. Holden plays Ted Grimley
- Colin Friels plays George K
- Dylan Hare plays Nash Malouf
- Ursula Mills plays Phoebe Quinn
- Tai Hara plays Vincent Lee
- Otis Dhanji plays Josh
- Annie Rose Buckley plays Teenage Melissa
- Gabi Sproule plays Teenage Angie
- Bryce Youngman plays Adam Grimley
- Julian Garner plays Tony Caddick
- Alex Hardaker plays Dan Beyersdorf
- Alea O’Shea plays Tina Beyersdorf
- Kellie Jones plays Snr Constable Alex Locke
- Gareth Rickards plays Greg Mason
Watch Vanishing Act on TV and online
Vanishing Act broadcasts over three consecutive nights: Monday 18 December to Wednesday 20 December inclusive at 9PM on ITV.
You can also watch episodes online and catch up via the ITVX website.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “Melissa Caddick is a financial whiz – she has a harbourside mansion, luxury cars and clothes, and a fiercely loyal clientele who trust her to invest their money.
“But secretly, she’s running a massive Ponzi scheme and ripping off not only clients but friends and family too – including her own parents. As she battles to keep the scam going, she has to stay a step ahead of legal authorities, as well as a local criminal heavyweight.”