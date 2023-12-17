The UK has become the new favourite to win Eurovision 2024 after Olly Alexander was named as our entry.

Olly Alexander, the frontman of Years and Years, will represent the nation next year in Sweden.

Following the news, the UK now finds itself as one of the favourites to win at this early stage.

Current winners Sweden, Italy and Ukraine are also fancied as contenders for the title, although there’s still a long way to go until the competition next may.

Olly announced he would be representing the UK in a surprise live announcement on Strictly Come Dancing last night.

He said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year. As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Olly’s UK Eurovision song, co-written with Danny L Harle, will be revealed in due course.

Ben Mortimer, President Polydor Records added: “Polydor, as the British home of ABBA and Loreen, have a deep connection with Sweden and Eurovision. And, we also have a deep connection with the trailblazing, cultural force that is Olly Alexander, who we have worked with for almost ten years.

“He is quite simply an incredible talent who we are convinced will make a huge impact for the UK in this year’s competition. We are proud to be supporting him in his bid for Eurovision success.”

Eurovision will air on BBC One and iPlayer next May.