Here’s a full list of who’s on the Royal Variety Performance 2023 line up tonight.

Esteemed entertainer, actor, and presenter Bradley Walsh will host host the Royal Variety Performance 2023 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The prestigious event, airing tonight on ITV1 and ITVX, will be attended by Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

The annual gala is expected to dazzle audiences with an array of world-class theatre acts, sensational singers, and side-splitting comedy.

Royal Variety Performance 2023 line up

Headlining the event is the multi-award-winning music icon Cher, who will grace the stage with a performance from her new Christmas album.

In a special highlight, Disney Theatrical celebrates its 100th Anniversary with an extraordinary medley. The showcase will feature performances from the casts of renowned musicals, including The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

McFly’s Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

The lineup boasts an array of music stars, including the pop rock band McFly, celebrating their 20th anniversary, Glastonbury favourite Rick Astley, pop sensation Zara Larsson, and the talented Paloma Faith performing her latest single. Adding to the musical extravaganza, Hannah Waddingham, accompanied by the ENO chorus, is set to perform.

The show will also feature a collaboration between acclaimed pianist Lang Lang and fourteen-year-old Lucy, the remarkable winner of Channel 4’s The Piano. Melanie C will pay a special musical tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright.

The stage will welcome the cast of the inspiring new West End musical The Little Big Things, and performances from Crazy For You, Beverley Knight with the cast of Sister Act, the Argentinian dance troupe Malevo, and a magical act from Derren Brown’s Unbelievable.

Plus, Simon Cowell will introduce Britain’s Got Talent winner, comedian Viggo Venn, alongside top-notch stand-up acts from Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor and Simon Brodkin.

The event will commence with the National Anthem, led by The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Band of the Welsh Guards and the National Youth Choir, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and royal celebration.

The Royal Variety Performance airs on Sunday, 17 December at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.