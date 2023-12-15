BBC axes A Question of Sport after 50 years on TV

A Question of Sport is set to be dropped from TV after more than 50 years.

The BBC has announced that production on the quiz show has been stopped, putting the decision down to budget cuts.

In a statement, they said: “Due to inflation and funding challenges difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question of Sport is currently not in production at the moment.”

However it has been reported that the show could return at some point in the future.

The decision comes after long-running host Sue Barker was replaced by Paddy McGuinness.

Announced in 2021, the panel refresh also saw Olympic hockey champion Sam Quek and renowned rugby player Ugo Monye as team captains, succeeding Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

For over half a century, A Question of Sport has delighted audiences with its blend of sports knowledge and playful banter. As the longest-running TV sports quiz globally, it has featured numerous celebrated sports personalities testing their sports trivia.

First airing in 1970, A Question of Sport quickly established itself as a staple of the BBC’s programming, combining sports trivia with a light-hearted, competitive format.

The show has seen several esteemed hosts over the years, beginning with David Vine, followed by iconic figures like David Coleman, Sue Barker, and most recent host Paddy.

Renowned for its engaging blend of humour and challenging sports questions, the show has consistently attracted a wide range of top athletes and sports personalities as panellists.

The most recent A Question Of Sport episode aired in September.

Guests on the last series included England and Lions rugby star Jonny Hill, Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Freya Anderson, World Champion gymnast Joe Fraser, Premier League midfielder Leon Osman, Paralympic Champion Hannah Cockroft, Premier League striker Clinton Morrison, European Champion sprinter Desiree Henry and sports broadcaster Nat Coombs.