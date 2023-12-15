Channel 5 announces second series of The World's Greatest Discoveries with Dan Snow

Channel 5 has announced a new series of The World’s Greatest Discoveries with Dan Snow.

The new series, consisting of four 90-minute specials, will see Dan embark on a thrilling adventure to explore four of the world’s most enigmatic and awe-inspiring archaeological sites: Stonehenge, Atlantis, the Terracotta Army, and Machu Picchu.

In each episode, Dan delves into the fascinating tales behind these incredible discoveries, from the exhilarating high-altitude revelation of Machu Picchu to diving deep in search of Atlantis’s origins.

Dan Snow said: “It has been the greatest adventure of my life visiting THE most remarkable and famous archaeological sites on earth for Channel 5.

“From Asia to South America I have been lucky enough to see sites I dreamed about as a child. I didn’t just explore them, but also their rich stories of discovery. It’s been a once in a lifetime experience.”

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor Channel 5 and Paramount+ added: “Dan is an amazing story teller and the perfect choice to guide us through some of the greatest discoveries in history. He’s got that rare ability to transport us back in time and help us really feel what it would have been like to be living in Peru under the Inca’s or helping to build the incredible Stonehenge. In the first series, Dan explored the Valley of the Kings, Pompeii. I’m very excited to welcome Dan back, to take part in another set of fantastic adventures for us, revealing the stories behind these great mysteries.”

“It’s great working with Channel 5 to bring these extraordinary places and stories to a wide audience,” comments Bill Locke, Executive Producer at programme makers History Hit. “They have given us the chance to make an ambitious series that travels the world, investigating the moment of discovery and exploring the latest research that continues to bring these wonders to life, taking us back in time to the people who created them in the first place.”