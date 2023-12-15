Moonflower Murders TV series coming to BBC One

New TV series Moonflower Murders, a sequel to Magpie Murders, is on its way to BBC One.

The series, based on Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel, promises to be a captivating watch.

Moonflower Murders, penned by Horowitz himself and directed by Rebecca Gatward (Bad Sisters), is a six-part sequel to the successful Magpie Murders, which debuted on BBC One and BBC iPlayer earlier this year.

Lesley Manville, an Academy Award-nominee known for The Crown and Phantom Thread, returns to her role as the clever book editor turned detective Susan Ryeland. She is joined by Timothy McMullan, reprising his role as the renowned fictional detective Atticus Pünd from Magpie Murders.

Lesley Maville as Susan Ryeland in Moonflower Murders

The series also sees the return of cast members from Magpie Murders, including Alexandros Logothetis as Andreas, Daniel Mays as Locke/Chubb, Claire Rushbrook as Kate, Conleth Hill as Alan Conway, Matthew Beard as James, and Sanjeev Kohli as Sajid Khan.

Joining the cast are Mark Gatiss as Parris/Berlin, Rosalie Craig as Lisa/Melissa, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Madeline and Adrian Rawlins as Lawrence/Lance.

Lesley Manville said: “I had an incredible time returning to the role of the smart and feisty Susan Ryeland. Anthony Horowitz has written another ingenious adaptation and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Anthony Horowitz added: “I’ve been watching the filming of Moonflower Murders with joy. We’re back with the same cast, including Lesley Manville, Tim McMullan and Danny Mays – but this time we’ve got a whole new box of tricks to present as literary editor Susan Ryeland untangles another book within a book and another series of unfathomable murders. I can’t wait to show it to our audience.”

Mark Gatiss as Parris/Berlin in Moonflower Murders

Moonflower Murders is the second novel in Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series, praised by the New York Times for its intricate plot. The story resumes with Susan living in Crete with her boyfriend, Andreas, and soon gets entangled in a murder mystery that spans years and continents.

A release date is to be announced.

Filming took place in Dublin and Crete. UK audiences can catch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with the series set to stream in the US on PBS.

More on: BBC TV