Next Taskmaster's Champion of Champions special set to air on Channel 4

Fans of the hit TV show Taskmaster are in for a treat as Channel 4 announces the next Champion of Champions special.

Greg Davies, the towering figure of authority on the show, is calling back winners from series 11 to 15 for another round of ludicrous challenges and hilarity. The special will follow the Taskmaster’s New Year Treat, set to air on 2nd January.

In an epic showdown, former champions Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, and Sophie Duker will return to the Taskmaster stage, each vying for the ultimate accolade. They are set to compete for a grand prize symbolizing Greg Davies’s golden stature.

But there’s a twist in the tale – Kiell Smith-Bynoe, the runner-up from series 15, steps in as a late substitute. Smith-Bynoe, replacing series 15 winner Mae Martin, could make history as the first non-champion to win the title.

Mae Martin said: “I am absolutely fuming at the fact that I am unable to participate in Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions. I would love nothing more than to fight for the title of ultimate champion, and spend another week of my life being ridiculed by Greg. I am, however, confident in the choice to send Kiell to fight on my behalf.

“He is an agile and profoundly competitive young man, and also much much cooler and funnier than me, so we should have it in the bag. I have sent some surprises so that my presence is felt. Good luck Kiell, I am holding my breath from the U.S. and rooting for you.”

Kiell Smith Bynoe added: “As if it wasn’t enough pressure representing the whole of black Britain in S15 now I have to represent the entire nation of Canada in Champion of Champions. I’ve never even been. I didn’t even win my series. Look I’ll try alright.”

Little Alex Horne, the show’s tireless co-host and adjudicator, anticipates a series filled with absurdity and laughter. Fans can expect a blend of stupidity, hat-throwing, and enthusiastic clapping in what promises to be an unforgettable special.

Details on the air date and transmission times will be announced soon.