Here are the recipes featured in Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas TV show on BBC One

In a new special for 2023, renowned home cook and culinary icon Dame Mary Berry sets off on an enchanting winter adventure to Scotland, her mother’s ancestral home, to celebrate the festive season.

Drawing inspiration from her own cherished family holidays, Mary embarks on a culinary journey, preparing a variety of delectable dishes perfect for the Christmas period. Joining her are notable personalities including tennis star Andy Murray, comedian Iain Stirling, and acclaimed singer Emeli Sandé.

Mary’s Scottish escapade begins aboard a classic steam train, whisking her into the picturesque Highlands. Settling into a quaint holiday kitchen, she starts with a showstopping Christmas cranachan wreath, a creative fusion of traditional Scottish fare and pavlova.

Mary Berry recipes from Highland Christmas

Her journey leads her to Dunblane, to the hotel of Andy Murray, where she enjoys a delightful encounter with his grandmother. In this cosy setting, they prepare kedgeree, a breakfast staple, and put Murray’s cooking abilities to the test.

Returning to her cottage, Mary prepares a series of festive treats. She conjures up an all-day canape of smoked salmon and guacamole, followed by a fennel and red onion tarte tatin, paired with a crisp winter vegetable slaw.

In a humorous twist, Iain Stirling faces the challenge of herding reindeer, while Mary crafts an indulgent Christmas fondue, embodying her belief that melted cheese enhances any dish.

Mary also showcases a hearty Highland pie featuring Aberdeen Angus beef and pickled walnuts. The culinary journey is accompanied by traditional Scottish festivities, including a ceilidh where she serves her classic mulled wine. Drawing on her experiences in the Alps, she prepares a festive stollen.

The journey culminates with Aberdeenshire’s own Emeli Sandé joining Mary to make a classic bûche de Noël.

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

More on: BBC TV