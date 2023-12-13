The Repair Shop tonight (13 December 2023)

The Repair Shop returns to BBC One this evening, welcoming more guests to the barn.

Jay Blades and his team embark on a journey to rejuvenate four treasured family heirlooms, each imbued with distinct histories and sentimental significance.

The Repair Shop tonight

This evening (Wednesday, 13 December) sees a repeat of 2021’s Christmas special at 8PM on BBC One.

At The Repair Shop, the festive season brings four special Christmas restorations. Maureen Donnachie brings in a cherished ‘Susie’ doll from 1950, a gift during her childhood battle with polio, now in need of repair by Amanda Middleditch, Julie Tatchell, and Steve Fletcher.

Sophie Harrison’s family Nativity scene, a legacy from her French grandfather, requires the expertise of Dom and Will, aiming to restore it for her family’s Christmas celebration.

Jane and Amy Price present a 100-year-old harmonium pump organ, a musical centerpiece of their family’s Christmas tradition, now in the hands of David Burville and Suzie Fletcher for restoration.

A toy train set, once a highlight in a Kenyan grocer’s Christmas window and a childhood gift to Deepak Parmer and his cousin, awaits electronic revival by Mark Stuckey.

The team also embarks on a Secret Santa challenge, crafting unique gifts for each other, including a gingerbread replica of the Repair Shop.

Where is the show filmed?

The Repair shop is currently filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

You can find out more about the venue and visiting the museum in real life via it’s official website here. The location is also currently offering opening visit day to The Repair Shop barn itself where you can take a look inside.

How to apply for The Repair Shop?

Applications for The Repair Shop are open now!

The BBC asks: “If you have a treasured item that’s seen better days and you think our experts can help, please get in touch now!

You can apply for the show online now via the BBC website here.

