ITV reveals 2024 TV show highlights

ITV has unveiled its TV and streaming highlights coming in early 2024.

From new and returning dramas to game show reboots and Saturday night entertainment, here’s what to watch in the new year…

The Masked Singer

The enthralling mystery music show returns with Joel Dommett hosting. Panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan resume their detective roles, deciphering the identities of disguised celebrity performers. The Masked Singer returns 30 December.

Celebrity Big Brother

A new group of celebrities faces the ultimate social experiment, living together in the Celebrity Big Brother house. With no connection to the outside world, they will compete in tasks and face weekly nominations.

Love Island: All Stars 2024

Former Islanders return for another chance at romance in the upcoming Love Island All Stars. As Bombshells stir the pot, relationships and loyalties are tested, leading to an emotional rollercoaster until the ultimate couple is crowned.

Grantchester (series 8)

Robson Green and Tom Brittney are back in series 8 of Grantchester. Reverend Will Davenport faces a personal crisis that shakes his faith, leading him down a perilous path.

Vera (Series 13)

The beloved Brenda Blethyn returns as DCI Vera Stanhope, with David Leon reprising his role as Joe Ashworth, in another captivating series of this acclaimed crime drama. The next Vera episode airs Boxing Day.

Dancing On Ice

A new series of Dancing On Ice features celebrities like Ricky Hatton MBE, Claire Sweeney and Hannah Spearritt, competing in the ice. They’ll face challenges and dazzle with performances in a bid to win the coveted title.

Trigger Point

Series 2 of Trigger Point starts soon! Vicky McClure takes the lead as an explosives expert in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, facing daily life-threatening situations with her team in this gripping drama.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

This new four-part drama, penned by Gwyneth Hughes, unravels the shocking story behind a monumental miscarriage of justice in the UK’s legal history. Tune in from New Year’s Day.

Saturday Night Takeaway

The 20th series of of Saturday Night Takeaway show brings new challenges, hidden camera pranks, and studio games. It’s a celebration of the show’s history, packed with surprises and laughter.

Breathtaking

Joanne Froggatt stars in this powerful drama, portraying an NHS doctor navigating the tumultuous early days of the pandemic. Adapted from Rachel Clarke’s raw memoir, it offers an unvarnished look at the crisis.

After the Flood

Sophie Rundle stars as PC Joanna Marshall, who becomes fixated on uncovering the truth behind the mysterious death of a man in a flooded underground car park. After the Flood comes to ITV soon.

The Dry

The Dry. Pictured: ROISIN GALLAGHER as Shiv (c) Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Roisin Gallagher reprises her role as Shiv Sheridan in this comedy-drama by Nancy Harris. The story follows Shiv, a recovering alcoholic, through her journey with an ensemble of intriguing new characters. Series 2 of The Dry drops on ITVX in February while the first series will air on ITV1 soon.

Wheel Of Fortune

Graham Norton hosts the revival of this classic game show. Contestants spin the giant wheel for a chance at a significant cash prize, with celebrity specials adding to the excitement.

Jeopardy!

Stephen Fry brings a new iteration of iconic quiz show Jeopardy! to ITV1. Contestants will test their knowledge for a chance at a substantial cash prize, with an added extra round for heightened drama. Watch from New Year’s Day.

The 1% Club

The 1% Club with Lee Mack

Lee Mack returns to host the third series of his quiz show The 1% Club. It’s a battle of wits, where age or education don’t matter, but how you think does. The game tests a range of intelligence based on a scientific survey.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Jeremy Clarkson welcomes new contestants to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in 2024. They’ll navigate 15 questions with the help of lifelines, aiming for the million-pound prize. Expect a mix of triumphs and heartaches, with Jeremy occasionally chipping in with correct answers.

More on: ITV TV