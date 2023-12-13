Channel 5 announces crocodile and hippo shows with Steve Backshall

Channel 5 has announced two natural history series, focusing on the intriguing lives of crocodiles and hippos.

Acclaimed naturalist Steve Backshall will host both shows, produced by True to Nature, offering viewers an exhilarating insight into the world of these formidable creatures.

The twin series, titled Croc Watch and Hippo Watch, will transport audiences to the heart of South Africa. Steve Backshall’s expertise and passion will guide viewers through these animals’ habitats, unravelling the mysteries of their survival.

The series promise to cover everything from their hunting techniques and parenting instincts to the complex dynamics essential for their existence.

Croc Watch and Hippo Watch are set to offer a unique window into the lives of these animals, revealing their hidden aspects and the splendour of their natural environments. These documentaries promise not only to educate but also to mesmerise and entertain, as viewers join Steve Backshall on a remarkable journey into the wild.

Presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall said: “I can’t wait to get up close and personal with these extraordinary animals. Exploring the natural habitat of crocodiles and hippos is a dream come true for any wildlife enthusiast, and I am beyond excited to learn more about these captivating creatures.

“Having previously worked with Channel 5 for the Secret Life of Badgers, I can confidently say that Crocodiles and Hippos might be a tad more adventurous!”

Denise Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, Channel 5 and Paramount+ commented: “Crocodiles and hippos are truly fascinating creatures with formidable reputations. Steve Backshall is the perfect person to dive deep into their worlds and unravel the secrets of these incredible animals. We are delighted to be working with True To Nature to bring these remarkable series’ to Channel 5.”

Croc Watch and Hippo Watch will each air across two episodes on Channel 5 and Paramount+.