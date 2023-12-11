Rylan has been announced as the host of a new naked dating show.

Dating Naked UK will launch on Paramount+.

The new show follows contestants living together and looking for that love – while totally starkers.

Rylan said: “It is no secret that I love a reality TV show, but this one is going to blow your minds. Not only does it feature dating and drama, on top of that everyone will be totally starkers!

“You will not want to miss this – I can’t wait for you all to see.”

Filming will take place in 2024 and release later that year on streaming service Paramount+

Dating Naked originated back in 2014 on VH1 in the States, airing three seasons.

Rylan’s new job

The show is the second reality series Rylan will be helming.

He will also host new show Hot Mess Summer on Prime Video.

It will follow eight fun-loving Brits, known for their wild nights out, facing a unique challenge: spending the summer on the opposite side of the bar, taking charge of one of Zante’s most bustling party venues.

The new ventures follow Rylan, who also hosts This Morning, stepping down from his role on Strictly spin-of It Takes Two.

He said: “After 4 fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

More on: Rylan TV