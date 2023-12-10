How to vote online for Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream’s live final airs tonight on ITV with the public voting for their winner.

First launching in October, this spectacular TV show sees hopefuls competing to secure the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of the beloved musical Mamma Mia!

Zoe Ball, known for her dynamic presence, will host the show. Each week, the contestants, aspiring to play Sophies and Skys, will face a series of challenges set by an esteemed panel of judges.

This panel includes the likes of Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks and Amber Riley, who will evaluate the participants on various aspects including singing, dancing, acting, and their on-stage chemistry.

Vote online for Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream

In tonight’s final, viewers will choose the winners from the four finalists.

To vote online, visit itv.com/vote where you can support your favourite. You have five free votes. Voting lines will open and close as announced in the live show by host Zoe.

The results of the final will be revealed at the end of Sunday’s episode.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Greece – the original setting of “Mamma Mia! – the show started with 14 contestants.

Alongside the judges, Judy Craymer, the creator and global producer of Mamma Mia!, will bring her invaluable insights and expertise to assist the judges in their difficult task. Their goal: to discover the next big stars for London’s West End.

The competition promises to be intense, with contestants being gradually eliminated each week.

It will all lead up to a magnificent live grand finale in London’s West End, where two exceptional talents will emerge victorious, ready to step into the spotlight on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Fans of musical theatre can expect a thrilling journey filled with performances, drama, and the magic of Mamma Mia! as they witness the birth of new stars in this must-watch TV event.