Here’s a first look at the Royal Variety Performance 2023 ahead of its broadcast on TV.

Award-winning entertainer Bradley Walsh will host the Royal Variety Performance this year, taking place at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

The event, attended by Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel of Sweden, promises a night of dazzling performances from a line-up of international stars and renowned artists.

Cher performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Swedish Pop Sensation Zara Larsson performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

McFly’s Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Mel C performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

This year’s headliner, the iconic and multi-award-winning superstar Cher, is set to make a special appearance, performing a track from her new Christmas album. Adding to the evening’s excitement, Disney Theatrical will present an exclusive 100th Anniversary celebration with a stunning medley from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

The event will also showcase performances by beloved pop rock band McFly, celebrating their 20th Anniversary, Glastonbury’s favourite Rick Astley, pop sensation Zara Larsson, and the talented Paloma Faith with her latest single. The ENO chorus will accompany the phenomenal Hannah Waddingham for a spectacular performance.

Hannah Waddingham performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Lang Lang and Lucy performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Disney’s 100 Years Medley Finale performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Beverley Knight with the cast of Sister Act, performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

In a unique collaboration, world-renowned pianist Lang Lang will perform alongside fourteen-year-old Lucy, the remarkable winner of Channel 4’s “The Piano.” Melanie C will offer a special tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright, and the West End musical The Little Big Things will bring its uplifting and groundbreaking story to the stage.

The event will also feature the West End casts of Crazy For You, vocal powerhouse Beverley Knight with the cast of “Sister Act,” the exhilarating Argentinian dance troupe Malevo, and a magical act from Derren Brown’s West End show Unbelievable.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Rosie Jones performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Rick Astley performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Simon Cowell is set to introduce Britain’s Got Talent winner, comedian Viggo Venn, along with world-class stand-up performances from Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor, and Simon Brodkin.

To round off the night, The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Band of the Welsh Guards and the National Youth Choir will lead the National Anthem, adding a regal touch to this magnificent event.

The Royal Variety Performance is on TV on Sunday, 17 December at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.