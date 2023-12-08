How to get free Live at the Apollo tickets

Here’s how to get tickets for new recordings of Live at the Apollo on the BBC.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, Live at the Apollo has been a key player in shaping the careers of Britain’s most renowned comedians, including Michael McIntyre, Katherine Ryan, and others.

Since its debut, the show has been a prime showcase for the finest in stand-up comedy, highlighting the rich diversity of comedic talent across the UK and introducing viewers to the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow.

How to get tickets for Live at the Apollo

Tickets for Live at the Apollo are available online from SRO Audiences here.

You can currently pre-register your email address for the upcoming run of new episodes and Christmas special.

Tickets are free and the minimum age for the show is 18 years.

Where is Live at the Apollo filmed?

Live at the Apollo is filmed on the stage of the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

The nearest station is Hammersmith tube station on the District, Piccadilly and Hammersmith & City lines.

Most recordings are in the evenings, with doors opening from 6:30PM. However the Christmas episode typically airs in the afternoon.

Watch Live At The Apollo on TV and online

Live At The Apollo airs on BBC Two. Episodes currently air at 9:45PM on Tuesday nights. You can also watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The BBC have not revealed the line up of comics for the new episodes. They have announced that the show will film two new series of seven episodes each.

The most recent series featured Troy Hawke, Olga Koch, Maisie Adam, Lou Sanders, Lucy Beaumont and Nabil Abdulrashid.

Originally airing in 2004 under the name Jack Dee Live at the Apollo, the show has hosted a multitude of famed comedians, from Joan Rivers to Sir Lenny Henry, Sarah Millican, and more.

Now, 115 episodes strong, Live at the Apollo remains the benchmark for stand-up comedy on TV, consistently transforming talented comedians into household names and iconic figures in the world of comedy.

