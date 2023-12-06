Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words comes to Channel 5

Channel 5 is set to air an exclusive special Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words this December.

Produced by Lonesome Pine, the show will provide a unique insight into the life and music of country legend Dolly Parton.

The 90-minute special, airing on Friday, 29 December at 9PM, celebrates Dolly Parton’s recent inauguration into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her first Rock & Roll album, ‘Rockstar.’ The program will feature Dolly Parton herself discussing her illustrious career and the journey to her groundbreaking new album.

Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words combines new interviews and archival footage to delve into what makes Dolly Parton a global icon. Her influence transcends boundaries of background, generation, and gender, captivating a worldwide audience with her music.

The special also includes perspectives from other industry greats, such as Emmylou Harris, Peter Frampton, and Ken Bruce, offering a deeper understanding of Dolly Parton’s musical impact.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment and Unscripted for Channel 5 & Paramount+, expressed his excitement about the project. “She’s had quite the life, a career spanning more than 50 years – is still going strong in 2023 and has huge plans for the future. This will be an enlightening, endearing, and entertaining special,” he said.

Executive Producer for Lonesome Pine, Lesley Douglas, referred to Dolly as “the Queen of Country who is also now the Queen of Rock N Roll.”

Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words will air Friday, 29 December at 9PM on Channel 5 & My5.