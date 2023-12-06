Who is on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight? Cast & schedule

Here’s who is on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight as the BBC TV series continues.

The show sees celebrity participants embark on a UK road trip with antiques experts, hunting for hidden gems and vying to generate the highest profits at auction.

Who is on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip features Sheffield-born Labour peer Lord David Blunkett and soprano superstar Lesley Garrett CBE.

Their car of choice for tonight’s episode is a 1966 Volvo Amazon estate.

In a competitive antiques quest across their favourite county, Yorkshire, they are joined by antiques experts Natasha Raskin Sharp and Margie Cooper. Both experts are resolute in leveraging their £400 budget to secure the most valuable deals.

Watch Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on TV and online

The new series typically airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights on BBC Two at 7PM. You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The most recent twelfth series has 20 episodes.

Who else is on the new series?

A whole host of stars will feature in upcoming episodes from across TV, music, radio, sports and more.

Those appearing include Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Strictly’s Amy Dowden and Sara Davies, reality star Gemma Collins alongside BBC Radio 1’s Melvin Odoom, and 80s pop icons Samantha Fox and Sinitta.

Joining them are comedic couple Paul Merton and Suki Webster, news anchors Geeta and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, EastEnders’ Laila Morse and Rita Simon, Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards of Loose Women, and Derry Girls’ Ian McElhinney and Tara Lynne O’Neill.

Other pairings throughout the series include Owain Wyn Evans with Dianne Buswell, Bobby Friction and Sima Kotecha, Joanna Page and Wynne Evans, Stephanie Beacham and Amanda Barrie, Richard ‘Dick’ McCourt and Dominic ‘Dom’ Wood, Tricia Penrose and Dean Sullivan, Rt. Hon. Lord David Blunkett and Lesley Garrett CBE, Tez Ilyas and Eshaan Akbar, Amy Robbins and Michelle Hardwick, Tamzin Outhwaite and Julie Graham, and Christine McGuinness and Colson Smith.

The celebrities will be joined in their road trip adventures by a team of experts, including Serhat Ahmet, Angus Ashworth, Izzie Balmer, James Braxton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, David Harper, Roo Irvine, Hettie Jago, Ishy Khan, Paul Laidlaw, Irita Marriott, Tim Medhurst, Steven Moore, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Philip Serrell, and Catherine Southon.

