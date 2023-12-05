ITV has renewed Malpractice, the critically acclaimed medical thriller, for a second series.

The announcement comes on the heels of the drama becoming the most-watched new series on ITV1 in 2023, drawing an impressive 6.7 million viewers for its launch episode based on 28-day viewing figures.

The upcoming five-part series will once again be executive produced by Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions, and Grace Ofori-Attah, a former NHS doctor who has also penned the series.

Malpractice is set to premiere on ITV1 and will also be available for streaming on ITVX. The first series, featuring Niamh Algar, Helen Behan, Jordan Kouamé, and James Purefoy, was lauded for its intricate plot and authenticity.

The second series will see the return of Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé in their roles as Dr. Norma Callahan and Dr. George Adjei. They will be at the forefront of another gripping story of suspected medical negligence, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

MALPRACTICE. Pictured: NIAMH ALGAR as Dr Lucinda Edwards.

TV Head of Drama, Polly Hill, commented: “We are all delighted with the response Malpractice received and Grace has an exciting new story, exploring a new medical malpractice to grip the audience all over again.

“A huge thanks to Simon and everyone at World who made the first series the brilliant and unmissable drama that Malpractice became.”

Simon Heath (CEO of World Productions) shared: “I’m delighted that Grace’s gripping and provocative medical drama struck such a chord with the ITV audience, and that we will have the opportunity to bring Grace’s brand-new investigation to the screen.”

Writer Grace Ofori-Attah enthused: “I’m thrilled to be bringing another series of Malpractice to TV screens alongside Polly and the fantastic team at World.”

Filming for the new series is scheduled to commence next year.

The first series of Malpractice is available to watch online now here via ITVX.

