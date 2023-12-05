BBC One's Morning Live announces new presenters and schedule

BBC One’s daytime show Morning Live is set for a vibrant start to 2024 with extended episodes and a fresh lineup of presenters.

From 2 January, 2024, the show will feature Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley as permanent presenters, alternating with Gethin Jones from Monday to Wednesday.

Gethin will continue to host four to five shows a week, while Kym Marsh will present on Thursdays.

Additionally, a host of guest presenters like Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin, and Rav Wilding will continue to make regular appearances.

Audiences can look forward to more of Morning Live as the show extends its daily running time from 45 minutes to 75 minutes, airing from 9:30AM to 10:45AM every weekday. The programme will continue to deliver a mix of expert advice, entertainment, and topical discussions, all under one roof.

Helen Skelton said: “I am so excited to become a more regular member of the Morning Live family, and be in such good company! It’s really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice. Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about, we’re right at the heart of what matters to people right now. We’re not just highlighting problems though, we’re finding solutions and I love that we’re able to help in some small way.”

Michelle Ackerley added: “I am delighted to join Helen as part of the regular Morning Live line-up. I have absolutely loved being a part of the show so far, which we know can make a real difference to people’s lives. I’m looking forward to keeping our audiences company in the mornings and doing that alongside friends.”

Gethin Jones enthused: “I absolutely love working with Helen and Michelle and I’m thrilled they’re going to be a more regular part of the fantastic team at Morning Live. ”

For now, Morning Live airs Monday – Fridays at 9:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

More on: BBC TV