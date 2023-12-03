Sky has tantalized fans by releasing the official teaser and first look images for the eagerly awaited second season of House of the Dragon.

The hit series, which has captivated audiences worldwide, is slated to return with an eight-episode season, premiering in the summer of 2024 on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW.

Set 200 years before the events of the cultural phenomenon Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon delves into the illustrious history of House Targaryen, based on George R.R. Martin’s acclaimed novel Fire & Blood.

The series has been praised for its intricate storytelling and richly developed characters, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the lore that set the stage for the events of Game of Thrones.

Fans will be thrilled to see the return of key cast members, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

The ensemble cast also sees the return of Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham, all contributing to the dynamic narrative of the series.

The second season welcomes new talent to its roster, adding depth to the already impressive lineup. Newcomers include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. These join previously announced new cast members for the second season such as Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale.

The creative force behind the series remains robust, with Co-Creator and Executive Producer George R.R. Martin and Co-Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer Ryan Condal at the helm. The executive production team is rounded out by Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

As the anticipation for the second season builds, fans new and old can catch up on the global smash-hit series on Sky or via a NOW Entertainment Membership.

