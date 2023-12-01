Beyond Paradise Christmas special on BBC One

Beyond Paradise is back for a brand new Christmas special on BBC One this year.

The spin-off from Death In Paradise first launched earlier this year, becoming the UK’s most successful new drama launch of 2023 so far.

Audiences will be gifted a Christmas special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this December, with a release date in the TV schedule to be announced soon.

Who’s on the cast?

The one-off will welcome back Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman), Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd), Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins).

Beyond Paradise: (L-R) Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL) and Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON). Credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony

Joining them on the cast are James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley), Isaac Vincent-Norgate (Sanditon), Amalia Vitale (Endeavour), Kulvinder Ghir (Still Open All Hours), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and Bellowhead. Chris Jenks also returns to play Josh Woods, with Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods and Eva Feiler as Lucy.

Beyond Paradise Christmas spoilers

In the quaint town of Shipton Abbott, Christmas preparations take an unexpected turn as Humphrey and his team grapple with a string of peculiar burglaries. These crimes, initially puzzling, eventually reveal an unforeseen link, leading to a revelation that offers a new perspective on the spirit of Christmas.

At the police station, Kelby unexpectedly finds himself looking after a mischievous young shoplifter. Meanwhile, Humphrey feels the strain as CS Charlie Woods raises doubts about the necessity of keeping their cherished local station operational.

Amidst these challenges, the personal lives of the team also come into focus. Esther’s teenage daughter, Zoe, expresses her displeasure at being assigned to work in Santa’s Grotto, adding to the family’s holiday stress. In another development, a serendipitous meeting prompts Martha to reflect deeply on her future choices and direction.

(L-R) PC Kelby Hartford (DYLAN LLEWELLYN), DS Esther Williams (ZAHRA AHMADI), Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL), Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON) and Margo Martins (FELICITY MONTAGU). Credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony

This festive season in Shipton Abbott thus becomes a time of introspection, unexpected challenges, and revelations for the residents and the local police force.

Series two of Beyond Paradise arrives in 2024

Meanwhile a second series of Beyond Paradise is on its way.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the second series of Beyond Paradise returns in 2024. The upcoming season promises to continue its blend of charming relationship narratives and intriguing criminal mysteries, much to the delight of its fans.

The new episodes will follow a special cross-over at the end of the last episode.

Alongside Beyond Paradise, Death In Paradise will also return this Christmas.

For now you can catch both series online via BBC iPlayer

