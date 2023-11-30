Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker's final act as the Doctor

Jodie Whittaker has revealed the Doctor Who initiation process with Ncuti Gatwa.

Ncuti Gatwa will takeover the iconic role of The Doctor for its brand new series this festive season.

The upcoming series will follow a trio of 60th anniversary specials, currently airing Saturday nights, seeing David Tennant reprise his titular role.

In a recent interview with Roman Kemp and Chris Stark on Capital Breakfast, Jodie detailed a tradition where the outgoing Doctor receives a call from their successor.

She shared: “Peter [Capaldi] was told ‘the next Doctor is going to call you’, and obviously unless he deleted me… I was already in his phone, he was like ‘oh my god’, so then I had that, ‘the next doctors going to call you’.

“And that was David [Tennant]. So I lost my ‘bleeep’, ‘are you bleeping me?’ ‘what the bleep are you doing calling me?’ so that was my initial thing.

“So obviously later down the line, Russel [T Davies] rang and went, ‘I’ve got some news’, and so obviously Ncuti [Gatwa] is the busiest person in the world, and at the time I think he was on 18 different sets, when he was like leading up to being announced, so he got about fifteen nine minute messages off me from Whatsapp, and he was very kind to respond.

“But I am yet to meet him! But aye man, he needs no advice from me, he’s going to smash it.”

In a shift of topic, Chris Stark inquired about how Jodie decompresses after working on emotionally challenging scenes. Jodie openly discussed her coping mechanisms, admitting that she often turns to wine and a “big cry” to unwind.

She laughed: “I get into trouble every time and I don’t know why because I’m over 18, but wine.

“And everyone is like ‘oooh’ and I’m like, I’ve got a valid ID! I’m allowed. Yeah I’ll get home and have a couple of glasses and very often just have a really big cry. Because I’m not method, I don’t stay in character all day, with accents I have to very much concentrate and stay in that world, and I was doing an Australian accent in this, and it is harder than you think! ”

Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor marked a significant milestone as she became the first woman to play the role.

Debuting in 2017, Jodie’s Doctor was characterised by her warmth, resilience, and an empathetic, human-centric approach to solving problems. Her portrayal brought a fresh energy to the series, blending a sense of wonder and playful curiosity with the Doctor’s traditional wisdom and moral compass.

During her time on the show, Jodie’s Doctor encountered a variety of new and returning adversaries. She was aso central to several pivotal storylines, including the revelation of the Timeless Child, which expanded the lore of the Time Lords and the Doctor’s own mysterious past.