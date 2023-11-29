The Gold renewed for second series on BBC One and iPlayer

The BBC has announced the highly anticipated return of its hit drama The Gold for a second series on BBC One and iPlayer.

The drama is based on the real-life 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery and its extensive aftermath.

The first series of The Gold debuted earlier this year, captivating an impressive 8.7 million viewers with its first episode. This achievement placed it among the top five most-watched new dramas of the year in the UK across all platforms and channels.

The Gold: Emun Elliott, Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer. Credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

The second series will see the return of a stellar cast, including Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings, Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell, Tom Cullen as John Palmer, Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer, and Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller.

Set against the backdrop of the notorious Brink’s-Mat gold heist, series two delves into the mystery of the missing half of the stolen gold and the expansive criminal empire it spawned. The storyline follows the Metropolitan Police’s intense investigation, which leads them into a world of international money laundering and organised crime.

Writer and Executive Producer, Neil Forsyth said: “I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to tell the rest of the Brink’s-Mat story, which sees the consequences of the robbery and its aftermath grow only more surprising, dramatic and far-reaching, both in Britain and around the world.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama added: “We’re immensely proud to partner with Neil Forsyth and the team to continue the story of The Gold. Millions of viewers across the U.K. were enthralled with its gripping and confident exploration of the fallout from the notorious Brink’s-Mat robbery and, as we saw, there’s still so much more left for DCS Boyce and the team to uncover.”

You can currently stream the first series of The Gold on BBC iPlayer.

