Vera cast of Christmas special The Rising Tide

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of The Rising Tide?
Acclaimed actress Brenda Blethyn slips into her iconic mac and hat to portray the uniquely insightful Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, known for her unconventional methods.
The Rising Tide is a brand new feature-length Christmas special which sees Vera on a chilling investigation as she finds herself drawn to the enchanting tidal island of Lindisfarne.
Vera airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Boxing Day (Tuesday, 26 December) at 8PM.
Vera cast
The full cast of The Rising Tide episode are:
- Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope
- Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy
- Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart
- Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline Williams
- Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards
- Sarah Kameela Impey plays Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett
- Jake Ashton-nelson plays PC Billington
- Clare Holman plays Annie Laidlore
- Adrian Mills plays Rick Kelsall
- Suzette Llewellyn plays Louisa Hampton
- Brian Bovell plays Sam Hampton
- Orlessa Altass plays Yaz Kaur
- Phil Cornwell plays Philip Robson
- Adrian Rawlins plays Daniel Rede
- Kate Isitt plays Charlotte Thomas
- Felicity Dean plays Cecilia
- Natasha Patel plays Pamela
- Sara Powell plays Katherine Willmore
- Cora Kirk plays Eliza Willmore
- Martin Turner plays Gordon Stanwick
- Eric Richard plays Isaiah Thomas
- Phillippa Wilson plays Ellie Thomas
- Liz Crowther plays Judith Sinclair
- Sam Halpenny plays Superintendent Watkins
- Peter Peverley plays Jacob
What started as a cherished tradition turns sombre with the discovery of a friend’s death. This sorrowful event becomes even more unsettling when Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope learns the deceased was recently dismissed following allegations of misconduct. Committed to uncovering the facts, Vera probes into the history, scrutinizing the circumstances of their initial reunion on Holy Island.
As secrets buried for years start to emerge with the rising tide, the revelations risk overwhelming everyone involved. Vera, supported by her capable team including Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, must chart a path through dangerous and deceptive waters. Their joint efforts focus on disentangling a complex network of falsehoods to prevent another catastrophe.
Following the Christmas special, Vera will return for a brand new series in January.