Not Going Out celebrates 100 episodes with Christmas special

Not Going Out returns to BBC One with a new Christmas special and a landmark 100th episode.

Lee Mack’s highly acclaimed and longest-running sitcom will air this festive season, marking a significant milestone as the series celebrates its 100th episode.

In this special, viewers can expect a whirlwind of holiday hijinks in true suburban style.

Lee, in a bid to create the ideal family Christmas, reluctantly agrees to Lucy’s desire for a charitable and perfectly normal holiday where nothing goes awry.

Embracing the Christmas spirit, they extend an invitation to Wilfred, an elderly and lonely resident from the local care home, to join them for Christmas dinner. The one crucial rule for the occasion: Wilfred must abstain from alcohol.

The presence of Lee’s best friends Toby and the ever-so-proper Anna, along with Lucy’s delightful mother Wendy and the somewhat grumpy father Geoffrey, adds to the festive mix.

With this ensemble, Lee is determined to steer this Christmas smoothly. Will he succeed in his quest for a flawless holiday celebration, or will the usual chaos ensue?

Who’s on the cast?

The Christmas special will feature:

Lee Mack as Lee

Sally Bretton as Lucy

Hugh Dennis as Toby

Abigail Cruttenden as Anna

Deborah Grant as Wendy

Geoffrey Whitehead as Geoffrey

Not Going Out’s Christmas special is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

For now, all 100 past episodes of Not Going Out are available to watch online now via BBC iPlayer.

Not Going Out first aired in 2006, originally starring Megan Dodds and Tim Vine alongside Lee Mack.

The show revolves around the life of Lee, a perpetually single and lazy man, whose laid-back lifestyle often leads to comedic situations. His dynamic with his ambitious and driven flatmate-turned-partner Lucy, and their interactions with a variety of quirky characters, including their eccentric neighbours and friends, form the crux of the series.