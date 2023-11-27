All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2023 date and cast

All Creatures Great And Small is back on TV in December with a new Christmas special for 2023.

Following the successful completion of its fourth season, the popular Channel 5 television series is set to make a comeback during the festive season.

All Creatures Great And Small draws its inspiration from the books penned by James Alfred Wight, who used the pseudonym James Herriot. The series revolves around the life and experiences of a young veterinarian in the countryside.

All Creatures Great And Small S4: Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose)

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on TV?

The 2023 All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special will air on Thursday, 21 December at 9PM.

Christmas is in the air, and James finds himself far from home, stationed at an RAF training base. A heartfelt phone call with Helen, who is expecting their child, fills him with a longing to return to her side.

However, his options are limited, and there’s an added complication: the RAF mascot, Georgie, is in need of his care. Torn between his duties and his desire to be with Helen, James grapples with making the right decision. The question looms: will he manage to make it home in time to celebrate Christmas?

Back in Darrowby, Mrs. Hall busies herself orchestrating a festive community celebration, imbuing the town with the spirit of the season. Meanwhile, Siegfried and Carmody find themselves in a lighthearted dispute over who will don the mantle of Father Christmas this year.

All Creatures Great And Small S4: Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph)

Amidst the Yuletide cheer, Carmody, new to Darrowby, finds himself warmly embraced by the community. The jovial atmosphere and the town’s welcoming nature lead him to truly enjoy the festivities. For James, the season brings not only challenges but also a valuable lesson. His struggles and decisions culminate in an unexpected and heartwarming surprise, adding to the holiday’s joy and magic.

Who’s on the cast of the Christmas special?

Those set to star in the upcoming festive one-off are:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall

Will there be a All Creatures Great And Small series five?

The upcoming Christmas special will be seventh and last episode of the fourth series.

As for whether nor not they’ll be a fifth series of All Creatures Great And Small, Channel 5 has not officially confirmed.

However given the show’s success and popularity with fans, we’d be surprised if the show isn’t renewed again.

For now, you can watch all six episodes of All Creatures Great And Small online via Channel 5’s My5 player here.